STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.28 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 172.50 ($2.34). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.41), with a volume of 57,842 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £82.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51.

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STV Group had a negative return on equity of 172.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that STV Group plc will post 30.3860523 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

In other STV Group news, insider Rufus Radcliffe purchased 48,331 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £78,779.53 ($106,979.26). Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

