Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $17.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several brokerages have commented on SNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNCY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,045. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $608.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $326.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.