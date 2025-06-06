Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 101,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,964,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.41 and its 200-day moving average is $208.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

