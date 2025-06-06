Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 6,931.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.