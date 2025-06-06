SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Trading Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 1,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

