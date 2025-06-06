Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

SG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Price Performance

SG stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.06. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $45.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,280.80. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clifford Burrows purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $251,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $251,712. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $736,283. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 47,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.