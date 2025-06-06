Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.93. 1,970,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,574,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In related news, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $118,452.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,280.80. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $136,064.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,810,263 shares in the company, valued at $43,084,259.40. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,014 shares of company stock valued at $736,283 over the last 90 days. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,911,000 after purchasing an additional 386,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,933,000 after purchasing an additional 329,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,009,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,180,000 after buying an additional 1,330,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after buying an additional 1,601,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

