Synectics (LON:SNX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

Shares of Synectics stock opened at GBX 320.95 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £52.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 314.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.38. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372 ($5.05).

Get Synectics alerts:

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 21.60 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synectics had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Synectics will post 1560.0001173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.