Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 31,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.35 million. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.