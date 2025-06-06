Tadeu Marroco Acquires 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($45.87) per share, with a total value of £168.90 ($229.36).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 206 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,379 ($45.89) per share, with a total value of £6,960.74 ($9,452.39).

On Friday, May 9th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 601 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,296 ($44.76) per share, with a total value of £19,808.96 ($26,899.73).

On Tuesday, April 1st, Tadeu Marroco sold 31,544 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($43.21), for a total value of £1,003,730.08 ($1,363,022.92).

On Wednesday, March 26th, Tadeu Marroco sold 9,555 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,136 ($42.59), for a total value of £299,644.80 ($406,904.94).

British American Tobacco Stock Up 3.1%

BATS opened at GBX 3,497 ($47.49) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,207.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,099.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,228.78 ($30.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,497 ($47.49).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

