Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 3.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $240.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing traded as high as $203.90 and last traded at $203.80. Approximately 6,281,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,880,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.61.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16,500.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 6,707,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after buying an additional 6,180,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $482,676,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

