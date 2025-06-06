Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in May

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.1 days.

Talanx Price Performance

TNXXF opened at C$131.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.07. Talanx has a 52 week low of C$114.70 and a 52 week high of C$132.56.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

