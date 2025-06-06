Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in May

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 290.1 days.
Talanx Price Performance
TNXXF opened at C$131.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.07. Talanx has a 52 week low of C$114.70 and a 52 week high of C$132.56.
Talanx Company Profile
