Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TVE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.72.

TVE stock opened at C$4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.30. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.0127 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels bought 8,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,517.90. Also, Director Robert Spitzer purchased 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.19 per share, with a total value of C$134,017.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 224,150 shares of company stock valued at $867,309. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

