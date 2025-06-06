Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.93. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 392,262 shares.
Specifically, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,841,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,814,686. This trade represents a 35.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
