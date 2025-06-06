TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.67. 1,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

TC Bancshares Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.