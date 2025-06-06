TD Cowen Downgrades Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Hold

TD Cowen cut shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.42 and a beta of 0.83. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $128.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $283,813.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,434.72. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,830,158.20. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,528 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 25.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

