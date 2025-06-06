TEAM (LON:TEAM) Shares Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42). 249,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 92,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.40).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.01.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 11,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £1,414.08 ($1,920.26). 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

