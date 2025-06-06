TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stake Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $12,399,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $12,235,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 520,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. This trade represents a 57.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.06. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $33.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

