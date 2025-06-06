Technology Stocks Worth Watching – June 4th

NVIDIA, CrowdStrike, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks represent shares of companies primarily engaged in the creation, manufacturing, or distribution of technology products and services—ranging from hardware and semiconductors to software, cloud computing, and internet-based platforms. These stocks often offer higher growth potential than more established industries but can also exhibit greater volatility, as they are driven by rapid innovation cycles and shifting market demands. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $141.01. The stock had a trading volume of 112,197,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,070,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $25.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $463.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,894,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,962. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 909.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $491.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded up $16.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $683.47. 8,737,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,467,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

