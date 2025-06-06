Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TIIAY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Telecom Italia Price Performance

Telecom Italia Company Profile

OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

Featured Stories

