Telsey Advisory Group Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $120.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DG. Melius raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

