Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,747 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TME shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:TME opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.