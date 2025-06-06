Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in May

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance

TSDOF opened at C$25.18 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 12 month low of C$23.79 and a 12 month high of C$25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.73.

Get Tessenderlo Group alerts:

Tessenderlo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, Machines & Technologies, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, and organic soil improvers, as well as organic and non-organic crop protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.