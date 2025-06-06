Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in May

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance
TSDOF opened at C$25.18 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 12 month low of C$23.79 and a 12 month high of C$25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.73.
Tessenderlo Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tessenderlo Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.