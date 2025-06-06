Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Short Interest Update

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance
Texas Mineral Resources stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Texas Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
