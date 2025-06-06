Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Short Interest Update

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance

Texas Mineral Resources stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Texas Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get Texas Mineral Resources alerts:

About Texas Mineral Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.