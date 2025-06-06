The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $115.61, but opened at $100.45. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $106.19, with a volume of 307,892 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.88.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

