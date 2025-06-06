The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $80.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

PSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Parsons from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W cut Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Parsons has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at $136,183,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,069,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,417,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,447,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth about $40,318,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

