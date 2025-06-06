The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $205.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.24.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.8%

TXRH stock opened at $191.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $148.73 and a 1-year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

