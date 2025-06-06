The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. The trade was a 31.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,429 shares of company stock worth $13,618,028. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $98.16 and a 1 year high of $132.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

