The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 21,915.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,312 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.26% of Middleby worth $20,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Garden Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $101,958,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Middleby by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $3,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 203,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,251,459.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,979,496.12. This trade represents a 7.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 640,968 shares of company stock valued at $93,495,270 over the last three months. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $147.14 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $182.73. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.46 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

