Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$245.33 and traded as high as C$268.71. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$266.75, with a volume of 253,093 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$265.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America set a C$255.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$252.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$255.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

