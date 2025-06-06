THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $82.41, but opened at $89.65. THOR Industries shares last traded at $86.39, with a volume of 337,678 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in THOR Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,951 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,688,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,762,000 after buying an additional 643,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,754,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

