Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.22. Approximately 5,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 38,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd has been formed to become a multi-faceted, energy transition company. It is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The corporation generates revenue from the sale of renewable products.

