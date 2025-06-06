TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average of $151.36. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,380.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,429,830.82. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TKO Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in TKO Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,985,000 after buying an additional 163,980 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in TKO Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in TKO Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

