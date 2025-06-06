TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) & ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Head to Head Contrast

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and TNF Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $27.30 million 2.21 -$5.78 million ($0.07) -95.43 TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($6.67) -0.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TNF Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmuCell. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TNF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

13.5% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TNF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and TNF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -15.99% -15.32% -8.81% TNF Pharmaceuticals N/A -180.71% -84.27%

Summary

ImmuCell beats TNF Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test, a quick on-farm diagnostic that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, a bivalent gel tube formulation. In addition, it is developing Re-Tain Drug Product, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. The MYMD-1 is being developed to delay aging, increase longevity, and treat autoimmune diseases. The company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve the growing CBD market, which includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not regulated as drugs. TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2024. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

