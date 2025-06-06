Top Canadian Stocks To Watch Now – June 4th

Celsius, CSX, and Cenovus Energy are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated or headquartered in Canada, primarily traded on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). They represent ownership stakes in Canadian corporations, entitling shareholders to dividends and potential capital appreciation. Major sectors include financials, energy, materials and technology, reflecting the country’s economic strengths. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. 3,939,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,030,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,820,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.94. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

