Top Healthcare Stocks To Follow Now – June 4th

Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Salesforce, and GE Aerospace are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the medical and health industries, including hospitals, pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and health insurers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the healthcare sector’s growth driven by factors like aging populations, technological advances, and regulatory shifts. Performance of healthcare stocks often reflects trends in research and development, patent approvals, and changes in public health policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE HIMS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.40. 42,585,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,321,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.95. 7,180,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,879,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.31 and a 200 day moving average of $489.42. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $166.80. 12,807,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,989,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $262.47. 3,445,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619,909. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.58. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $227.77 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE traded up $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.24. 2,819,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Recommended Stories