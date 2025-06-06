TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.81 ($4.17) and traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.55). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 329.50 ($4.47), with a volume of 410,776 shares changing hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 311.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at TR Property Investment Trust

In related news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis bought 1,797 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £4,977.69 ($6,759.49). 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

