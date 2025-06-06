Traders Buy Large Volume of Mosaic Call Options (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 95,703 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 758% compared to the typical volume of 11,160 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mosaic by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after buying an additional 3,058,243 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Mosaic by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,953,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

