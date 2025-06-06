Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,241 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,091% compared to the typical daily volume of 440 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIP opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $729.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $1.23. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 46.25% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $96.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.84 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.09%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

