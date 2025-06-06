Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 841,765 put options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 549,504 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

