Traders Purchase High Volume of TeraWulf Call Options (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 107,802 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 137% compared to the average volume of 45,580 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.83 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,371,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17,747.4% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,479 shares in the last quarter. Science & Technology Partners L.P. purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,606,000. BIT Capital GmbH raised its stake in TeraWulf by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 2,499,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TeraWulf by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 2,028,383 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

