Traders Purchase Large Volume of Avidity Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,058 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,411% compared to the typical daily volume of 467 put options.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 2,772.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Steven George Hughes sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $297,492.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,721. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $190,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,993.92. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,257 in the last ninety days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,431,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,280,000 after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,784,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RNA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

