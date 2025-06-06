Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 20,047 put options on the company. This is an increase of 131% compared to the typical volume of 8,678 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,813.7% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 4,121,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,468,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,275,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,214,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,355,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $45.52.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

