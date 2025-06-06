Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.91 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 38.33 ($0.52). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 38.33 ($0.52), with a volume of 18,708 shares traded.

Tribal Group Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of £85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.91.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

Tribal Group (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 4.70 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tribal Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tribal Group plc will post 3.3676803 earnings per share for the current year.

Tribal Group Dividend Announcement

Tribal Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.