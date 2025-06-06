Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.