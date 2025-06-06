Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 832.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,092,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $20.29.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 10,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $50,200.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,200.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

