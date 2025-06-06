TSE:AD Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by National Bank Financial

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:AD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust in a report released on Monday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
