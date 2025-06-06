Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 15,100 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

