Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 400 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Omega Flex by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Omega Flex Stock Performance

Shares of OFLX opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

