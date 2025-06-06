Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on I-Mab from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded I-Mab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

I-Mab Stock Performance

IMAB stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

